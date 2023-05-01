Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Verizon deploys 5G at Deloitte's The Smart Factory @ Wichita

NEW YORK – Verizon Business today announced its private 5G wireless network is live at The Smart Factory @ Wichita, a new immersive, Industry 4.0 experience center convened by Deloitte.

Verizon works with Deloitte and other Smart Factory ecosystem companies to advance the execution of smart manufacturing and enables manufacturers to quickly adopt state-of-the-art, Industry 4.0 solutions and technologies that drive new business models to boost quality, productivity and sustainability. As a Builder-level collaborator in The Smart Factory @ Wichita ecosystem of 20 world-leading organizations, Verizon intends to leverage this network of companies to help customers across industries innovate their approach to improved connectivity and use of data to improve real-time coordination between people and assets. Verizon's private 5G wireless network provides features that will help drive select use cases at The Smart Factory @ Wichita, including:

  • Increased shop floor visibility: Use of predictive maintenance analytics on assets can improve uptime and productivity by addressing ~50% of the root causes of downtime.
  • Improved quality assurance and reduced defects: Detection of potential defects in manufactured products or services before they reach customers, thereby improving the customer experience and reducing waste.
  • Material handling automation: Orchestration and management of AGV and AMR fleets can lead to improved reliability, consistency, safety and accuracy of moving material across the plant.
  • Workplace safety: Reduces human error and manual workloads to minimize injury and productivity loss.

The Smart Factory @ Wichita showcases advanced manufacturing techniques in a variety of applications on a shop floor to help organizations navigate their most complex manufacturing challenges. The Factory, located on the Innovation Campus at Wichita State University, includes a fully operational production line and experiential labs for developing and exploring smart manufacturing technology and strategy. Visitors to the facility experience smart manufacturing concepts that bring together the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), computer vision, and more to create interconnected systems that use data to drive real-time, intelligent decision making.

This work with Deloitte at The Smart Factory @ Wichita furthers the commitment between the two companies to co-innovate, leveraging Verizon 5G and edge computing to build applications and solutions that drive both the retail and manufacturing industries forward.

Read the full press release here.

Verizon

