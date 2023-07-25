Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Verizon, Crown Castle, Cisco confirm layoffs

News Analysis

Verizon, Crown Castle and Cisco are among the companies in the US telecom industry in the midst of cutting jobs.

The news isn't surprising: The sector is experiencing a spending slowdown, exacerbated by rising interest rates and increasing competition. Further, similar situations are playing out in other parts of the wider technology market.

Regardless, the situation appears to be affecting thousands of jobs.

"Crown Castle ... initiated a restructuring plan as part of the company's efforts to reduce costs to better align the company's operational needs with lower tower activity," the company wrote in an SEC filing Monday. "The plan includes reducing the Company's total employee headcount by approximately 15%."

As of January 31, Crown Castle employed approximately 5,000 people.

The move doesn't come as a total surprise. Last week, Crown Castle – one of the nation's biggest cell tower companies – said it would cut $90 million in expected services revenues from its full-year 2023 financial forecast.

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)

In its new filing, Crown Castle said it would discontinue offering network installation services as part of the move, but that it would continue to offer cell site development services. The company also said it would incur restructuring charges of $120 million related to the layoffs.

Cuts across the industry

Crown Castle isn't alone.

"During the quarter, we took actions to rationalize our workforce as we continue to see benefits from rationalizing certain legacy wireline products," Verizon CFO Tony Skiadas said Tuesday during the company's quarterly conference call.

Skiadas said the cuts would come from Verizon's Global Services program. Verizon recently named Craig Silliman as president of Verizon Global Services (VGS).

Skiadas suggested the cuts were part of the cost-savings program Verizon launched last year. That program is designed to cut $2-3 billion from Verizon's bottom line by 2025. And that program builds on the four-year, $10 billion cost-cutting program Verizon finished in 2021.

Verizon officials didn't answer questions from Light Reading about the details of the new job cuts.

To be clear, Verizon isn't the only operator looking to cut costs. AT&T hopes to trim $6 billion from its budget by the end of this year via a program it started in 2020.

Light Reading reported last month that AT&T reduced its overall employee headcount from 202,600 in 2021 to 162,900 in 2022. During that same period, Verizon's overall employee headcount fell from 118,400 in 2021 to 117,100 in 2022.

Cisco, Dish Network and Ericsson are among the other companies in the telecom industry cutting jobs.

Cisco, for its part, said the company's recent layoffs stem from an announcement it made late last year.

"These recent notifications are part of the rebalancing effort we began in November 2022, which included a limited restructuring impacting our real estate portfolio and approximately 5 percent of our workforce," a Cisco spokesperson wrote in response to questions from Light Reading. "As we announced then, this is not about cost savings as we have roughly the same number of employees as we did before the process began. This rebalancing is about prioritizing investments in our transformation, to meet and exceed our customers' expectations in the changing technology landscape. We will continue to do everything we can to help place affected employees in open roles and offer extensive support including generous severance packages."

Meanwhile, Dish and Ericsson have also engaged recently in varying degrees of job cuts.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
Huawei: F5G Evolution, Reshaping Industry Productivity in Southern Africa By Huawei
Balancing AI and sustainability: Huawei's strategy for green data centers By Jay Ian Birbeck
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 27, 2023 TDM Network Transformation to the Telco Cloud
July 27, 2023 5G Cloud-Ready Converged Transport
August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystem
August 17, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Tackling the Digital Divide
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE