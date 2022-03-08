Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Verizon Connect unveils AI Dashcam

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/3/2022
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – Fleet managers have a number of responsibilities - their company's vehicles, the services or goods they provide, but above all, their top priority is getting their team of drivers home safely after their shift concludes. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), driver assistance technologies hold the potential to reduce traffic crashes and save thousands of lives each year. To provide fleet managers with a greater range of insight into dangerous events and in-cab coaching to alert drivers in real time of high risk driving behaviors, Verizon Connect is unveiling its advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) Dashcam.

The new Verizon Connect Dashcam utilizes advanced AI to enable real-time detection of potentially dangerous driving events and to boost driver safety. Available for new and existing Fleet and Reveal customers, Integrated Video is available for use with two new camera models, including a road-facing only camera – which can be upgraded with a driver-facing camera add-on – and a dual-facing camera.

The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) helps to monitor tailgating, pedestrians and cyclists, while the Driver-Monitoring System (DMS) tracks distracted driving, phone usage, fatigue and more. The recently launched single and dual-camera model hardware features include:

  • Modular design: Easy to upgrade from single road-facing camera to dual camera functions with the driver-facing add-on.
  • Smaller and sleeker: Single device for both road- and driver-facing footage and easy to self-install with less cables or wires.
  • Future-proof: The hardware will enable valuable enhancements in the near future.
  • Privacy-by-design: The new hardware comes with lens caps for privacy when video recordings are unwanted or not needed.
  • In-cab audio alerts: Drivers will be alerted of unsafe driving events in real time.

Verizon Connect's AI Dashcam provides audible alerts to drivers when it detects unsafe driving, including signs of tiredness, distraction and phone usage and then tells drivers to take corrective action. Cloud-based AI distills data into useful insights and video footage is automatically analyzed for severity and tagged with context so that managers know what is important and actionable to improve driver safety. Customers can automatically send video footage of the incidents to the platform so that it can be reviewed by the appropriate people and managers. In the case of a driver recklessly driving, the manager can use the footage to coach and discuss safety habits.

Read the full press release here.

Verizon

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 23, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Early Adopters of 5G SA Save 36% in TCO and Gain Competitive Advantages By Mavenir
A Forum in Philly Explores the Cable Industry’s Future By Chris Bastian, CableLabs
Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
5G-Advanced Takes Off, Opening a New Chapter for 5G Globally By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE