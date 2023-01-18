Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Verizon Connect AI Dashcam enhances fleet safety

News Wire Feed
Comment (0)

LONDON – Verizon Connect announced today that the new Artificial Intelligence (AI) Dashcam solution is now available in selected countries in EMEA and APAC. Delivering an array of advanced fleet innovations, the AI Dashcam provides more insights into dangerous events for fleet managers and gives drivers real-time, in-cab coaching alerts during high-risk driving behaviors.

The new Verizon Connect Dashcam uses advanced AI for real-time detection of potentially dangerous driving events and to boost driver safety. Available for new and existing Reveal customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Australia and New Zealand, Integrated Video is available for use with two new camera models, including a road-facing only camera – which can be upgraded with a driver-facing camera add-on – and a dual-facing camera.

According to the 2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report from Verizon Connect, the transportation industry has been a leading adopter of video technology over the last three years, with 70% of those surveyed using it to improve driver safety. Another 68% use it to protect their businesses from false claims and 44% have adopted it to reduce accidents.

The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) helps to monitor tailgating, pedestrians and cyclists, while the Driver-Monitoring System (DMS) tracks distracted driving, phone usage, fatigue and more. The recently launched single and dual-camera model hardware features include:

  • Modular design: Easy to upgrade from single road-facing camera to dual camera functions with the driver-facing add-on.
  • Smaller and sleeker: Single device for both road- and driver-facing footage and easy to self-install with less cables or wires.
  • Future-proof: The hardware will enable valuable enhancements in the near future.
  • Privacy-by-design: The new hardware comes with lens caps for privacy when video recordings are unwanted or not needed.
  • In-cab audio alerts: Drivers will be alerted of unsafe driving events in real time.

Verizon Connect's AI Dashcam provides audible alerts to drivers when it detects unsafe driving, including signs of tiredness, distraction and phone usage and then tells drivers to take corrective action. Cloud-based AI distills data into useful insights and video footage is automatically analyzed for severity and tagged with context so that managers know what is important and actionable to improve driver safety. Customers can automatically send video footage of the incidents to the platform so that it can be reviewed by the appropriate people and managers. In the case of a driver recklessly driving, the manager can use the footage to coach and discuss safety habits.

Read the full press release here.

Verizon

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 19, 2023 Dynamic, accurate data - the automation oil
January 19, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wi-Fi 6 & Beyond
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Delivering 10G Services with Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE