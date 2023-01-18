Verizon Connect AI Dashcam enhances fleet safety

LONDON – Verizon Connect announced today that the new Artificial Intelligence (AI) Dashcam solution is now available in selected countries in EMEA and APAC. Delivering an array of advanced fleet innovations, the AI Dashcam provides more insights into dangerous events for fleet managers and gives drivers real-time, in-cab coaching alerts during high-risk driving behaviors.

The new Verizon Connect Dashcam uses advanced AI for real-time detection of potentially dangerous driving events and to boost driver safety. Available for new and existing Reveal customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Australia and New Zealand, Integrated Video is available for use with two new camera models, including a road-facing only camera – which can be upgraded with a driver-facing camera add-on – and a dual-facing camera.

According to the 2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report from Verizon Connect, the transportation industry has been a leading adopter of video technology over the last three years, with 70% of those surveyed using it to improve driver safety. Another 68% use it to protect their businesses from false claims and 44% have adopted it to reduce accidents.

The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) helps to monitor tailgating, pedestrians and cyclists, while the Driver-Monitoring System (DMS) tracks distracted driving, phone usage, fatigue and more. The recently launched single and dual-camera model hardware features include:

Modular design: Easy to upgrade from single road-facing camera to dual camera functions with the driver-facing add-on.

Smaller and sleeker: Single device for both road- and driver-facing footage and easy to self-install with less cables or wires.

Future-proof: The hardware will enable valuable enhancements in the near future.

Privacy-by-design: The new hardware comes with lens caps for privacy when video recordings are unwanted or not needed.

In-cab audio alerts: Drivers will be alerted of unsafe driving events in real time.

Verizon Connect's AI Dashcam provides audible alerts to drivers when it detects unsafe driving, including signs of tiredness, distraction and phone usage and then tells drivers to take corrective action. Cloud-based AI distills data into useful insights and video footage is automatically analyzed for severity and tagged with context so that managers know what is important and actionable to improve driver safety. Customers can automatically send video footage of the incidents to the platform so that it can be reviewed by the appropriate people and managers. In the case of a driver recklessly driving, the manager can use the footage to coach and discuss safety habits.

Read the full press release here.

Verizon