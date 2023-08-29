Vapor IO announces AI effort in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS – In a groundbreaking move to transform urban infrastructure, Vapor IO announced today its plans to bring pervasive Artificial Intelligence (AI) to the City of Las Vegas. This initiative will see the implementation of advanced computer vision and private 5G technologies on Vapor IO's state-of-the-art Kinetic Grid platform.
Key Highlights:
- Pervasive AI at the Edge: Vapor IO's Kinetic Grid platform will harness the power of AI to process data closer to its source, reducing latency and ensuring real-time responses. This will empower Las Vegas to deploy applications that require instantaneous decision-making, from traffic management to public safety.
- Advanced Computer Vision: With the integration of computer vision, the City of Las Vegas will be able to analyze video feeds in real-time, enabling applications such as crowd monitoring, predictive maintenance of public utilities, and enhanced security measures.
- Private 5G Implementation: The Kinetic Grid platform will also feature a private 5G network, ensuring secure and high-speed connectivity for all edge applications. This will pave the way for the City of Las Vegas to introduce next-generation services and applications that demand high bandwidth and low latency.
This collaboration is expected to set a precedent for other cities globally, showcasing the potential of edge computing and AI in transforming urban landscapes.
