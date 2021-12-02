Unleash experience-first networking with Juniper Paragon Automation

Running a large-scale network isn't easy. For service providers and other large network operators, it's about to get even tougher.

Problems like network congestion, latency, brownouts and long lead times to activate new services all degrade end-user experience, sending customers searching for greener pastures from another provider. According to one 2019 study, 60% of network problems are discovered first by end users or not reported at all. And 95% of customers who've had a bad service experience don't even bother to complain; they simply walk away.

It's not that network operators don't care about user experience. It's that current operational models, built on manual processes and antiquated tools, can barely keep up with the growing complexity, scale and performance requirements of the applications they're delivering. And what happens in the next few years, as new 5G and edge technologies spawn even more cloud-hosted content, applications and services?

What happens is that current tools and processes break down. The customer experience – and the business – suffer. To survive and thrive in tomorrow's 5G and multi-cloud services landscape, an operational approach and the tools to support are needed that are laser-focused on one thing: consistently delivering excellent customer experiences.

It's called "Experience-First Networking." And with our new Paragon Automation solutions, Juniper Networks can help you deliver it.

Capitalizing on the new 5G and multi-cloud experiences will require deeper visibility into and control over the network and its services. Knowing how a service is performing at any given time instead of guessing. Knowing when something has gone down without having to wait for users to signal the alert. Knowing that the network can support a new service that's being deployed for a customer instead of waiting to find out after the fact. This doesn't happen by deploying a few workflows to automate one or two manual steps. It's the ability to sense and dynamically respond to information across the full lifecycle of the network and services.

— Brendan Gibbs, Vice President, Automated WAN Solutions, Juniper Networks