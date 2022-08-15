Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Twelve startups picked for new Comcast NBCU accelerator class

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/15/2022
Comment (0)

PHILADELPHIA – Comcast today announced the startups selected for the fifth Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars. These 12 companies, chosen from hundreds of applicants from over 30 countries, were identified for their potential to revolutionize industries across the core focus areas of the accelerator, including Connected Living, Immersive and Inclusive Experiences, and Smart, Sustainable Enterprise.

The 2022 class is creating breakthrough technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) applications poised to innovate entertainment, gaming, in-video purchasing, metaverse, visual content licensing, Web3 industries, connectivity, and the employee experience. Founders from Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and cities across the United States, from Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, and San Francisco, will participate in this immersive 12-week program run out of the Comcast Technology Center in Philadelphia. One-half (50%) of selected companies are led by at least one founder who self-identifies as a person of color or racial/ethnic minority in their home country while one-third (33%) are led by a woman or gender diverse founder.

Since the first class in 2018, 43 companies have completed the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator and raised over $115 million combined. In addition, more than 70% have secured proofs of concepts, pilots, or commercial deals with Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky.

Meet the 2022 class of the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars:

Collectiv.TV Collectiv.TV's platform helps creators and content owners to distribute and monetize their content on free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST). Founder: Louis-Philippe Gauthier (CEO) | Montréal, Canada

eino The pioneer in AI solutions for consumer and enterprise network management, eino offers a cloud-based platform for automated and efficient capacity planning and orchestration. Founder: Payman Samadi (CEO) | New York, NY

Fade Fade Technology connects IP and Advertising content to commerce on OTT, SVOD, FAST streaming services, and digital publishing platforms allowing viewers to make in-video purchase directly.Founders: Lori Marion (CEO) & Michelle Perkins | San Francisco, CA

Imaginario Imaginario is an AI-powered platform and API that identifies specific moments in video and audio in seconds, allowing content marketers and creators to discover, find, and clip content faster. Founders: Jose M. Puga (CEO) & Abdelhak Loukkal | London, United Kingdom

Kosmi Kosmi enables users to build their own virtual space where they can hang out, watch videos, play games, chat, and create together online. Founders: Haukur Rósinkranz (CEO) & Jim Rand | Reykjavik, Iceland

Kyd Labs KYD is a blockchain-enabled event ticketing platform that unlocks long term loyalty, resale revenue for live event hosts and ensures buyers get authentic resale tickets. Founders: Ahmed Nimale (CEO) & David Barrick | New York, NY

Lluna LLUNA's technology is the TeamOS for modern employers, combining personal operating profiles and smart dashboards to increase connection, effectiveness, and productivity for individuals, teams, and companies. Founders: Jess Podgajny (CEO) & Aaron Kamholtz | Philadelphia, PA

Mtion Mtion connects streamers with their fans through shared 3D experiences. Founder: Jeremy Hartmann (CEO) | Toronto, Canada

NeonWild Neon Wild transforms any child into a custom avatar as the star of immersive stories and games. Founders: Matt Weckel (CEO), Stephanie Reaves, Matthew Kellough, and Carlos Ramos | Miami, FL NNext NNext is an open-source, vector search database tailored for ML apps that stores the useful intermediate outputs of ML applications not captured by current database solutions. Founder: Peter Njenga (CEO) | New York, NY

Parallux Parallux makes it easy for brands and creators to design, build, and host 3D virtual spaces in the metaverse. Founders: Gabe Zetter (CEO) & Kris Layng | New York, NY

Visura Visura is a marketplace for publishers to license visual content from freelancers. Founder: Adriana Letorney (CEO) | New York, NY

The pinnacle of the accelerator, Demo Day, will be held on November 2, 2022, at the Comcast Technology Center and virtually. Participants will present their businesses before some of the world’s top venture capitalists, startup founders, business executives, startup community members, and media.

Read the full announcement here.

Comcast

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 25, 2022 Techno-Economic Analysis for Automating your Data Center with Apstra
August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
September 7, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
September 8, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Cooperation Drives the Broadband Vision By Kerry Doyle
Huawei FIBRA Boost to LATAM Digital Economies By
Early Adopters of 5G SA Save 36% in TCO and Gain Competitive Advantages By Mavenir
A Forum in Philly Explores the Cable Industry’s Future By Chris Bastian, CableLabs
Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE