TiVo teams with Pindrop for AI-aided, voice-based content discovery

SAN JOSE, Calif. – TiVo, the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation, and Pindrop, a pioneer in fraud detection and voice authentication, today announced a strategic global partnership to address the growing demands for a smarter, more personalized way to engage with entertainment content.

TiVo and Pindrop have partnered to deliver a streamlined content discovery experience for consumers, unlocked through voice AI.

Pindrop and TiVo will be continuing to collaborate to bring voice authentication technology to TiVo's Conversation Services product so that users have their own personalized experience.

Through normal interactions via voice, over time the device distinguishes between household members and changes its behavior accordingly - no overt action on the part of the end user is required. For example, a user can say, "What should I watch?" and the TiVo service will tailor an experience with personalized content they are most likely to want to watch. If another member of the household says the exact same thing, they'll get completely different results - no profile switching required. And this is all done with privacy in mind. User opt-in is required, and while Pindrop's solution is able to distinguish between different speakers, the technology doesn't know nor need to know the identity of who is speaking.

With Pindrop's voice authentication technology, OTT streaming devices, platforms and services now have access to a speech recognition solution that enables a more engaging user experience, which leads to higher customer retention and less churn. Pindrop is a leader in security for voice AI, currently delivering voice solutions to 8 of the top 10 banks in the world.

Pindrop's technology analyzes more than 250 specific biological and behavioral voice characteristics, like the frequency and harmonics of speech as well as the patterns of intonation, rhythm, style, and even tone and emotions. Additionally, background noises or changes in a speaker's voice caused by sickness, aging or even mask wearing has a negligible impact on Pindrop's Voice Authentication accuracy. Pindrop's technology is easy to integrate with any device or voice platform, and provides an independent and platform-agnostic solution that enables partners to retain their brand and control their own data and insights.

Pindrop

TiVo