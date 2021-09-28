Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

The metaverse will save 5G? That's so cute!

DanoVision Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 9/28/2021
Comment (0)

Here's a new buzzword you can use during the fall trade show season: Metaverse. Enjoy!

It refers to a general shift toward virtual, online activities, one where you'll wear virtual reality goggles to watch movies, play games or talk to people. If you've seen the 2018 movie Ready Player One, you'll know what I'm talking about. If you haven't seen that movie, think the 1999 movie The Matrix. And if you haven't seen that one, consider the 1992 movie The Lawnmower Man, but with better graphics.

I could go on.

Anyway, the metaverse is a real thing I guess, considering Facebook this week announced it plans to invest $50 million into making the metaverse "responsibly." I checked and it's not April Fool's Day, so there you go.

The noise around the metaverse has now officially trickled into the 5G industry. According to a new Bloomberg article, some believe the metaverse is how wireless network operators will recoup their 5G investments. For example, Pernilla Jonsson of Ericsson's Consumer & IndustryLab suggested that the metaverse might be a 5G "killer app" that would help operators avoid becoming dumb pipes.

"The metaverse is our future business model. It will be our core business platform," Cho Ik-hwan, SK Telecom's vice president and head of mixed reality development, told the publication. "We want to create a new kind of economic system. A very giant, very virtual economic system."

SK Telecom's rivals are among the founding members of the new Global XR Content Telco Alliance, which is helping to finance the creation of content for augmented and virtual reality applications. (I would link to the group's website, but I can't find it. It must be in the metaverse!)

Asian network operators aren't the only ones pining for a 5G-killer-app metaverse. "The metaverse will need the speed and capabilities of the faster network to fully optimize futuristic applications and keep pushing progress. It is critical to pay attention to these mind-bending and evolving applications. The metaverse transformation is global. It will impact us all," according to an article published last year on Verizon's website titled "The metaverse is coming – it just needed 5G."

I'm not making this up.

Just this week, T-Mobile touted its work with companies like Iconic Engine and Omnivor to create augmented and virtual reality experiences around baseball. After all, T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T all have invested in startup incubators and venture capital programs to develop fancy 5G demos to "spur innovation" in search of "the next big thing."

What's really going on here is a little bit of wishful thinking among 5G executives hoping to justify the billions of dollars they're spending to build 5G networks. The metaverse is another digital trend that will undoubtedly rely on wireless networks but almost certainly will not create profits for wireless network operators themselves.

Just like The Matrix Resurrections (2021), we've already seen this movie before. Remember how RCS would allow wireless carriers to take back SMS profits nabbed by the likes of iMessage and WhatsApp? Remember how Softcard (formerly Isis) would allow network operators to share in the profits of digital commerce? Remember how telecom companies would be able to compete in areas such as cloud computing and Hollywood video content?

If history is any indication, the metaverse will blow past the 5G industry on its way toward lining the pockets of big Internet companies. And network operators themselves will be left to fight over which one offers the cheapest night and weekend calling minutes, er, unlimited data options, er, virtual reality service plans.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from DanoVision
Is AT&T on its way to being the next 'uncarrier?'

Verizon and T-Mobile's best iPhone 13 offers require customers to subscribe to their most expensive unlimited plans. AT&T, meanwhile, 'is offering its most lucrative promotions to all unlimited customers.'

Could Helium finally succeed where so many others failed?

A number of companies in the telecom industry have attempted to create a network of individual networks. But Helium is doing so with one big, new element: a very clear and tangible incentive.

Recalibrating valuations in the private wireless industry

A utility provider covering Kansas and Missouri just announced plans to deploy its own private wireless LTE network, and it's spending $30 million on the spectrum licenses alone.

Is T-Mobile losing its edge?

T-Mobile's iPhone 13 promotions aren't impressing analysts. The company's new 5G icon follows Verizon's lead. And T-Mobile's growth prospects for Q4 appear stunted. 'Uncarrier' it isn't.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 29, 2021 Voice over 5G: The future of voice services
September 29, 2021 Number Portability – How important is it and why should I care?
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
IIoT in Power Utilities: From SCADA to Smart Grid By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor, for RAD
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
BT demonstrates architectural benefits of disaggregated network By Anuj Malik and Eugene Park, Acacia (now part of Cisco)
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE