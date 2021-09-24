The Leading Lights finalists: Part III

Light Reading's editors are in the middle of judging the 2021 Leading Lights Awards and this is the third and final episode in a three-part podcast series discussing the Leading Lights finalists.

On this podcast, Light Reading's Kelsey Ziser, Fiona Graham and Iain Morris discuss trends they're seeing, what's happening in the awards categories that they're judging and what they've learned from the contest entries as they dig in and prepare to announce this year's winners.

The categories covered in this podcast include:

Company of the Year (Public)

Outstanding Digital Enablement Vendor

Outstanding Test & Measurement Vendor

Outstanding Use Case: Service Provider AI/Automation

Outstanding Use Case: Service Provider IoT

Person of the Year

Best Deal Maker

Related posts:

— The Staff, Light Reading