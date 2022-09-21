T‑Mobile 5G powers Pano AI wildfire detection system

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Wildfires can have devastating consequences, threatening lives and property. And they're a growing problem, burning nearly twice as much forested land today as they did just 20 years ago. 5G can help change that. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced today that it has teamed up with Pano AI – a disaster preparedness technology solutions provider – and Portland General Electric to deploy 5G-connected cameras that enable AI-powered active wildfire detection near Portland, Oregon to help identify the first sign of wildfires and ultimately stop them before they spread.

Pano AI – a participant of the 5G Open Innovation Lab, which T-Mobile cofounded – deploys ultra-high-definition cameras and its proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform to constantly scan for and identify wildfires in the very early stages. The massive bandwidth and far reach of T-Mobile's 5G network allows Pano AI to gather extremely high-quality video in at-risk areas and send vast amounts of data to Pano AI's command center in real time, maximizing the effectiveness of its AI platform and spotting potentially dangerous situations quickly and reliably.

Last year, nearly 60,000 wildfires burned more than seven million acres of land in the U.S., according to the National Interagency Fire Center. And data shows that these fires are getting worse over time, due to more severe winds and drier conditions. As the first company to offer a fully-managed solution for active wildfire detection using AI, Pano AI has made it their mission to combat wildfires by providing intelligence that leverages the latest technology, including 5G. Pano AI works with utilities, governments, fire authorities, forestry companies, and private land owners to deploy their solution. Portland General Electric is the first to utilize Pano AI on T-Mobile's 5G network.

