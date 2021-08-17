Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Syniverse to go public via SPAC merger

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/17/2021
Comment (0)

TAMPA, Fla. – Syniverse, the "world's most connected company"TM and the premier global technology provider of mission-critical mobile platforms for carriers and enterprises, announced today that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE: MBAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, which will result in Syniverse becoming a publicly traded company. The transaction implies an initial enterprise value for Syniverse of $2.85 billion, or an enterprise value-to-adjusted 2022E EBITDA multiple of approximately 12.1x, and will provide Syniverse with up to $1.165 billion in cash through a combination of equity and equity-linked capital. Upon closing of the transaction, the publicly traded company will be named Syniverse Technologies Corporation and its common stock will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker "SYNV."

Syniverse is a leading global provider of unified, mission-critical platforms enabling seamless interoperability across the mobile ecosystem. Syniverse's capabilities are expected to become increasingly valuable to its mobile carrier and enterprise customers during the transition to 5G mobile networks, which will accelerate growth in devices, traffic volumes, speed and lower-latency communications. 5G networks and the messages and applications on them require seamless and ubiquitous connectivity and coordination. Syniverse is the only global provider of services to bridge these technological and operational complexities.

Syniverse is also at the center of the large and growing Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) sector, with both digital native companies and large global enterprises increasingly using Application to Person (A2P) messaging and omni-channel mobile engagement to successfully engage, inform and transact with their customers, partners, and employees. The current rapid growth in the CPaaS sector is expected to accelerate as 5G networks expand and become a significant driver of revenue growth for Syniverse.

Today's announcement builds on the strategic partnership between Syniverse and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) that was announced on March 1, 2021, through which Twilio agreed to make an equity investment of up to $750 million in Syniverse, with a minimum commitment of $500 million. In addition, as a part of this transaction, Twilio will become a significant minority owner of Syniverse.

Syniverse intends to use the up to $1.165 billion in equity and equity-linked capital to substantially reduce its debt, fund new value-added products and services, advance its strategy of investing in organic and inorganic growth, and increase its investment in data, machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies.

Following the closing of the merger, Syniverse will continue to be led by Chief Executive Officer Andrew Davies and its world class leadership team. The Carlyle Group ("Carlyle"), Syniverse's current majority owner, will retain all of its current investment in Syniverse and be the largest shareholder in the newly publicly traded company.

Transaction Overview

The business combination values Syniverse at an enterprise value of $2.85 billion. The transaction is expected to provide up to $1.165 billion of cash proceeds to the combined company. MBAC will provide up to $400 million of cash held in MBAC's trust account from its initial public offering in March 2021, and Twilio will make an investment of up to $750 million, with a minimum investment of $500 million.

Further, leading institutional investors, including Oak Hill Advisors and Brigade Capital Management, have committed to participate in the transaction through Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) commitments totaling $265 million, consisting of $69.2 million of common stock at $10.00 per share and $195.8 million of 7.5 percent dividend convertible preferred stock, with a conversion price of $11.50 per share. The convertible preferred stock provides flexible capital that further strengthens Syniverse's balance sheet. Existing Syniverse shareholders will roll 100% of their equity in the transaction and are expected to own approximately 40% of the combined company at closing.

Syniverse has also obtained committed debt financing for a new $1 billion term loan and a $165 million revolving credit facility to be completed at the merger closing, at which time Syniverse's existing debt will be repaid in full. As a result of these transactions, Syniverse's leverage will be significantly reduced and Net Debt to LTM Adjusted Financing EBITDA ratio will be approximately 3.7x.

MBAC's sponsor has agreed that a portion of its equity will vest only if the share price of the Company exceeds $12.50 per share over a specified period in accordance with customary provisions. This agreement will enhance alignment of the interests of MBAC's sponsor with the long-term value creation and performance of Syniverse.

The Boards of Directors of both MBAC and Syniverse have unanimously approved the proposed transaction. The transaction is expected to close before the end of 2021, subject to approval by MBAC stockholders, the expiration of the HSR Act waiting period and other customary closing conditions.

Syniverse

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
August 25, 2021 Why Customer Care Is Key to a Successful Broadband Business: Lessons From ALLO Communications 
August 26, 2021 5G Open RAN Deployment
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE