Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Startups cheer open RAN for opening the door

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 4/27/2021
Comment (0)

"How can we actually break in? Because we are going up against some very large incumbents," wondered Paul Jacobs, CEO of wireless technology startup XCOM-Labs, during a virtual event hosted by the Open RAN Policy Coalition.

Jacobs – formerly the CEO of wireless technology giant Qualcomm and the son of that company's founder – said that open RAN technology is helping to break open opportunities for smaller companies like XCOM-Labs. That's the startup Jacobs and other top Qualcomm executives founded in 2018 after they left the silicon vendor.

And Jacobs isn't the only wireless entrepreneur hoping that open RAN will open up doors into the industry for smaller, upstart vendors.

Opportunities opening up

Open RAN "opens up this entire ecosystem," argued Tim O'Shea, CTO of startup DeepSig. The company is using technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve radio signal processing in 5G networks. O'Shea said that DeepSig is developing very specialized software, software he believes the company will be able to plug into future 5G networks thanks to the modular structure of open RAN technology.

Similarly, Pivotal Commware CEO Brian Deutsch said that open RAN has given his company a better chance to make an impact. He said the company was often sidelined at the 3GPP, the standards organization charged with developing 5G specifications, because "entrenched interests" were not interested in its technology. But he said Pivotal Commware was welcomed into the open RAN ecosystem, thus creating more opportunities for the startup. "That's what O-RAN has meant to us," he said.

"Smaller participants can be a part of that," agreed Eric Stonestrom, CEO of Airspan Networks. His company provides hardware and software for 5G networks, and is one of the key suppliers to Japan's Rakuten, an early supporter of open RAN technologies. "It is a really exciting time for new startups."

Thus, the message of the Open RAN Policy Coalition – launched last year – was difficult to miss: Open RAN technology helps to foster innovation within the wireless industry. The technology promises to break networks up into their discrete components, thereby allowing network operators to mix and match gear from a variety of vendors. That's a decided change from most radio access network (RAN) designs today, which are typically supplied by one single vendor.

The Open RAN Policy Coalition lists a wide range of members including Verizon, Dish Network, Google and Samsung. And the group's mission is clear: To get US legislators to promote open RAN technologies, whether that's through encouraging the purchase of open RAN equipment, funding open RAN research, or otherwise greasing the wheels of policy.

American enthusiasm

Speakers during the group's virtual event helped to underscore the notion that open RAN technology can help startups, particularly US-based startups.

"US companies need to play a significant role," argued Ray Dolan of Cohere Technologies, another wireless technology startup hoping to catch a ride on the coattails of open RAN.

According to Stonestrom of Airspan Networks, open RAN could help open up the industry to vendors beyond those in the "Nordic alliance." That's a reference to Sweden's Ericsson and Finland's Nokia, two of the world's biggest suppliers of 5G equipment today. He suggested that the wireless industry is on the cusp of a revolution similar to the early days of the PC when a proliferation of vendors helped drive down prices and create new inventions.

"Telecom is actually cool again," agreed Deutsch of Pivotal Commware. He said venture capitalists and other financiers are increasingly entering the industry, partly due to the opportunities around open RAN.

"Ready or not, here we come," he said of open RAN-powered startups like Pivotal Commware.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 5, 2021 Laying the Foundations for 5G Network Slicing Management
May 6, 2021 5G Network & Service Strategies: Lawful Interception Priorities
May 6, 2021 Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey: Charting the Use of Hardware Acceleration and Integration in Open RAN Deployments
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Interview: Vincent Zhao outlined Huawei's Single Voice Core solution? By Vincent Zhao, President of the CS & IMS Domain, Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line
The Promise of Open RAN By Anit Lohtia, 5G Strategy Lead, Dell Technologies
Huawei Releases Digital-Intelligent Transformation Consulting Service to Empower Carriers’ Transformation By Huawei
In the 5G Marathon, Huawei Uses Innovation to Stay Ahead By Huawei
Why 5G Should Never Standalone From Assurance By Shankar Selvavinayagam, Empirix
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is it open yet? Closed RAN and other short stories By Mike Murphy, Nokia
Juniper's Cloud Metro powers the next generation of 5G, edge and IoT services By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE