Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

SKT invests $100M into 'safe' AI firm Anthropic

News Analysis

SK Telecom is pressing ahead with its bold telecom AI strategy, announcing a $100 million investment in well-backed Silicon Valley AI firm Anthropic.

The Korean operator said it would work with Anthropic to build a multilingual large language model (LLM) for telcos that would support Korean, English and several other languages.

The partnership would combine SKT's telecom experience with Anthropic's AI assistant Claude to build an industry model that will be customized for telecom providers, SKT said.

The South Korean operator is making a big bet on AI. (Source: Matthias Oesterle/Alamy Live News)
The South Korean operator is making a big bet on AI.
(Source: Matthias Oesterle/Alamy Live News)

The new collaboration follows the formation by SKT last month of a new group, the Global Telco AI Alliance, with Singtel, Deutsche Telekom and e& as initial members.

The alliance is aimed at helping telecom operators develop their own AI capabilities and speed them to market rather than relying on the global tech giants that currently dominate the emerging sector.

Announcing the investment Sunday, SKT said: "In particular, Anthropic will work with SKT to fine-tune Claude to telco use cases, including industry specific customer service, marketing, sales, and interactive consumer applications. By customizing the model to the telco industry, telcos will benefit from increased performance relative to the use of more general models."

"SKT has incredible ambitions to use AI to transform the telco industry," said Anthropic CEO and co-founder Dario Amodei. "We see industry specific LLMs as having high potential to create safer and more reliable deployments of AI technology."

Best research team

SKT said its VC arm, SK Telecom Venture Capital, had already taken a stake in Anthropic. It did not reveal details of this earlier investment, but most likely it was in Anthropic's C round fundraising in May this year.

The startup received $450 million from investors including Google, Zoom Ventures and Salesforce in that round, valuing the company at close to $5 billion, according to Reuters, quoting sources close to the company.

"We believe there will be two big winners and Anthropic has the best research team," Matt Murphy, a partner at another investor, Menlo Ventures, told Reuters.

Anthropic, co-founded by former Open AI execs in 2021, describes its purpose as building "AI products that people can rely on and generate research about the opportunities and risks of AI."

The writer of a New York Times profile last month said he discovered "rose-colored glasses weren't Anthropic's thing. They were more interested in scaring me." Employees were openly concerned about the potential harms from future AI systems, the article said.

Their solution has been to build their model with a method called Constitutional AI, which sets out "explicit values determined by a constitution, rather than values determined implicitly via large-scale human feedback."

It's an interesting and rather reassuring approach to building AI, although it's too soon to know how safe and reliable it will be.

SKT did not reference Anthropic's safety-first philosophy. CEO Ryu Young-sang said the company hoped to "create synergy and gain leadership in the AI ecosystem."

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystem
August 17, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Tackling the Digital Divide
August 24, 2023 Reimagine IPoDWDM with Converged Optical Routing Architecture
August 30, 2023 The Future of Network Automation for Tier 2/3 Service Providers
August 30, 2023 The Future of Service Assurance for Telecommunications Operators
September 6, 2023 Timing is everything in 5G: Distributing synchronization across any IP network with overlay sync
September 6, 2023 5G Service Assurance, an almost super-human challenge without applying next-generation automation techniques
September 7, 2023 Leveraging Location Intelligence for Sustainable Operations in Telecommunications
September 11, 2023 How to supercharge operations with intelligent inventory & assurance
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE