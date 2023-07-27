SK, DT, e& and Singtel plot AI alliance

SEOUL, South Korea – SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM, "SKT"), Deutsche Telekom, e& and Singtel today announced that they formed the Global Telco AI Alliance to create a new customer experience and make a difference in the lives of global citizens using AI technology.

The four members of the Global Telco AI Alliance agreed to make joint efforts to accelerate AI transformation of the existing telco business, and develop new growth drivers through new AI-powered business models.

They signed a Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for cooperation in the AI business. The Multilateral MOU signing ceremony took place in Seoul, Korea with the presence of key executives of the four telcos who attended online or in-person, including Claudia Nemat, Board Member Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom, Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO of e&, Yuen Kuan Moon, Group CEO of Singtel, Chey Tae-won, Chairman of SK Group, and Ryu Young-sang, CEO of SKT.

The four telcos will jointly develop the Telco AI Platform by combining their respective technologies and capabilities. The Telco AI Platform is expected to serve as the core foundation for new AI services, including those designed to improve the existing telco services, digital assistants, and super apps that offer a wide range of services.

To facilitate the cooperation, they will form the Global Telco AI Alliance Joint Working Group, which will have detailed discussions on issues such as co-investment opportunities and the co-development of the Telco AI Platform to reach a definitive agreement. The issue of designating a C-level officer from each company to coordinate the overall collaboration will be discussed.

