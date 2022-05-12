Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Segra taps into Google Cloud's contact center AI platform

News Wire Feed
Comment (0)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Segra today announces the first commercial customer deployments of the complete, end-to-end Google Cloud Contact Center AI (CCAI) Platform.

"Contact Center AI reimagines the customer experience through a full end-to-end platform expansion," said Kevin T. Hart, Segra CEO. "At Segra, we are continually expanding our services to help our customers grow and are excited to be the first to leverage the new comprehensive, innovative offering from Google Cloud, enabling a more powerful customer journey."

Google Cloud's Contact Center AI Platform, which is a Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform, is purpose-built for integration with an organization's customer relationship management (CRM) platform, providing organizations with a single source of truth for customer journeys while providing customers with modern, embeddable experiences that are optimized for the smartphone era. The mobile first CX is designed for smartphone customers, providing a seamless experience across self-service and assisted channels, and the platform is AI-powered for automation and intelligence.

Segra's Chief Information Officer, Rose Chambers shared that Google Cloud's platform provides a simplified, intuitive user interface in a single workspace that increases agent productivity. And that the intelligent global and customized call routing maximizes efficiency in call management across all interactive voice responses (IVRs) or individually. The simplicity of the agent facing graphical user interface (GUI) as well as the easily modified, configurable setup has enabled the speedy adaptation & implementation of CCAI Platform.

Additional customer enhancements planned for the platform include an AI-powered IVR self-service 'Virtual Agent', multi-channel communications to include SMS and chat, a screen pop with customer information and CRM integration.

Read the full announcement here.

Segra

