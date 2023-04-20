Sandvine helps Telenet trim truck rolls

WATERLOO, Ontario – Telenet, one of the pioneers of fixed mobile convergence and cloud-native 5G services, and Sandvine, the App QoE Company, have embarked on an 18-month Customer Quality of Experience journey to rapidly detect, predict, and address issues affecting customer experience.

By combining Sandvine's Application Analytics and QoE metrics with Telenet's rich socio-demographic data, the Belgium operator has been able to build objective service quality scores for every end-device, as well as subjective connectivity-experience-scores for every customer.

Some of the first-year results of the QoE project, even before fully implemented, were impressive, including:

8% truck roll reduction

Significant reduction in inbound calls

Churn reduction

Better utilization of hardware

Improvement in call-outs associated with self-service modem delivery

Fewer in-home repairs

These benefits will pave the way to the future, which will include intent-based congestion management and automation for self-adjusting, automated solutions that further improve performance and customer experience.

Read the full press release here.

Sandvine