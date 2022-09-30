Rakuten Mobile's Tareq Amin: Symware celebration

Rakuten Mobile's Tareq Amin: Symware celebration9/30/2022
LAS VEGAS – #MWC22 – Tareq Amin, CEO of Rakuten Mobile and Rakuten Symphony, discusses how he got Symware from being a reference architecture to a shipping product, with plans to deploy 30,000 units in Rakuten Mobile's network in Japan.
Symware combines a distributed RAN node and cell site transport device designed to include standard commodity-grade network components to keep costs in check. The multipurpose edge appliance, built with hardware from Intel and carrier routing software from Juniper Networks, combines cell site routing and a containerized Distributed Unit on a general-purpose server platform.
The Symware device fits into Rakuten Symphony's larger goal of being a turnkey provider of its network software, applications and services to other carriers. The big picture – and long-term bet by Rakuten – is to help carriers build highly automated networks that cost less to build and fewer people to run than mobile networks typically do today.
Here's are a few items discussed in the interview:
- Symware goes from slideware to realware (00:37)
- Symware follows the hyperscalers tendency to build their platforms to unlock software innovation (06:47)
- Rakuten Symphony's reference customer, Germany's 1&1, may be conducting field trials on its open RAN network this year (15:42)
- Why Rakuten Symphony is making its Symworld services available in AWS (16:42)
- Robin.io, Rakuten Symphony's VMware alternative, can work in a private or public cloud environment; Amin suggests telcos explore a hybrid cloud approach (18:34)
— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading