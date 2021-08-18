Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Qualcomm unleashes first 5G AI drone on the world

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 8/18/2021
Comment (0)

You wait either for a Mars helicopter or a 5G AI drone, and then they both come along at once. It helps slightly that the same company is behind both. And that Qualcomm's work on Ingenuity, a small helicopter now currently operating on Mars, has conveniently helped power what it calls the world's first 5G AI drone platform.

Droning on: Qualcomm says this drone funs on the world's first 5G AI drone platform. (Source: Qualcomm)
Droning on: Qualcomm says this drone funs on the world's first 5G AI drone platform.
(Source: Qualcomm)

The San Diego-based chipmaker threw itself into drones in 2015, then ventured into robotics in 2019. Last year it combined the two in its RB5 platform. Chad Sweet's ModalAI, which in 2018 spun out of Qualcomm, will manufacture and distribute the drone platform, and says the first development kits will ship in the last three months of this year. Qualcomm, which already commands a huge lead in the smartphone industry, is hoping its Snapdragon chipsets can be the silicon that pushes 5G into a wider range of other devices.

Starting with drones.

Swarms of Snapdragons

Qualcomm clearly thinks drones will be an important future part of real estate in both the internet of things and edge computing. With dry summers and wildfires across the world, it's especially pitching the use case of drones to predict the future path of wildfires in local areas.

They can couple onboard deep learning with information about heat intensity, wind speed, and vulnerable areas from LIDAR and FLIR cameras, says Qualcomm. The company has made a series of drone platforms since its first, Qualcomm Flight, in 2018.

The AI bit, which is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 boosted by its Hexagon Tensor Accelerator, is necessary to get regulators' permission for autonomous flight outside pilots' line of sight. It could have extra uses, too, in processing data from cameras and other sensors placed on the drones. Meanwhile, the networking can help enable drone swarms and drone-to-drone communications.

In turn, Qualcomm hopes these connectivity improvements will help the drones, which are powered by their chips, fly off the shelves when it comes to things like goods-delivery, aerial light displays, and military applications. Cristiano Amon's company​​ has so far been working with Verizon on the drone's network testing phases. His company says it expects the drone platform will be offered on the Verizon Thingspace Marketplace.

It takes perseverance and ingenuity

Nasa's Ingenuity helicopter in April completed the first powered aircraft flight on a planet other than earth, and has so far made 12 successful flights. All of these autonomous flights were controlled by a Snapdragon 801 processor.

The company's presentation on Snapdragon-powered drones at the 2014 CES caught the attention of Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory – which was trying to prove that flying a helicopter on Mars could be a viable idea.

Want to know more about AI and automation? Check out our dedicated AI and automation channel here on
Light Reading.

An extra development that came out of this collaboration was a second chip for the Ingenuity, an automotive-grade microcontroller which would handle navigating and running the helicopter motors. Meanwhile the Snapdragon processed 500 readings a second of images, guidance, and flight data.

So as it happens, Ingenuity now appears to have been a test run for the Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G Platform. If it works, it's a real bit of ingenuity indeed.

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
August 25, 2021 Why Customer Care Is Key to a Successful Broadband Business: Lessons From ALLO Communications 
August 26, 2021 5G Open RAN Deployment
September 9, 2021 Cloud Security in a Distributed World
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE