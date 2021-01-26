Qualcomm touts 5G progress in auto industry

SAN DIEGO – Qualcomm Technologies today announced the company's growing customer design pipeline as shown in its work with several industry-leading automotive suppliers and technology companies to deploy reliable, connected, intelligent and location-aware next generation vehicles. Utilizing the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive 4G and 5G Platforms, automotive suppliers and companies across the globe can support automakers to meet the increasing demands of reliable and premium driving experiences powered by 4G LTE and 5G connected services. By using integrated Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and precise positioning technologies, the Snapdragon Automotive 4G and 5G Platforms are designed to successfully connect vehicles to the cloud, each other and the surrounding environment, while supporting the advanced intelligence needed for rich, in-vehicle experiences, connected car services, and higher levels of safety and autonomy.

Qualcomm has supplied technology solutions for the automotive industry for more than 15 years and is currently the #1 semiconductor supplier in telematics and wireless car connectivity, with most of the global automakers currently using its broad portfolio of automotive solutions across telematics, infotainment, connectivity and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Qualcomm Technologies is in a strong position to serve the needs of the automotive industry with growing demand for technology and connectivity in vehicles. Analysts estimate that nearly three-quarters of all vehicles sold in 2027 will have embedded cellular connectivity, up from only 20% in 2015*.

With the company's most advanced wireless platforms, vehicles equipped with 4G LTE connected services will continue to be deployed globally, while the industry embarks on 5G for next generation connected vehicles, thanks to continued work with Continental, GosuncWelink, LG Electronics, Quectel Wireless Solutions, Rolling Wireless, Wistron NeWeb Corporation (WNC) and ZTE Corporation.

"As the market leader in vehicle connectivity, Continental is committed to developing innovative, scalable and flexible telematics and antenna solutions to meet the needs of global auto OEMs," "Our working relationship with Qualcomm Technologies spans over many years and is a core element of our strategy to always be at the forefront of the industry. With Snapdragon Automotive 4G and 5G platforms, Continental has already secured several next-generation telematics projects with global automakers and looks to build on that success in the coming year and into the future."

"5G is an inevitable trend and core technology for vehicle communication, in-vehicle experiences and autonomy," said Kan Yulun, CEO of GosuncnWelink. "By leveraging Qualcomm Technologies' automotive platforms, we are able to successfully advance our wireless car connectivity solutions."

"As mobile innovation leaders, LG and Qualcomm Technologies are bringing decades of research and development experience to the automotive industry, specifically in the area of 5G automotive platforms," said Mr. Jongsun Park, Vice President of LG Electronics. "Building on our long engagement with Qualcomm Technologies in the connected car segment, we believe 5G is vital to the deployment of a fully connected car platform."

"We work in sync with Qualcomm Technologies to develop our competitive automotive communication modules. The Snapdragon Automotive 4G and 5G Platforms allow for reliable and efficient driving experiences, while launching the connected vehicle into the 5G era," said Patrick Qian, CEO, Quectel. "By leveraging Qualcomm Technologies' most advanced wireless platforms, Quectel's modules lead the market and have been selected by over 30 automakers globally to support intelligent connectivity in their vehicles."

"Through our long-standing relationship with Qualcomm Technologies, we have delivered unmatched solutions to the auto industry, ranging from EVDO to 5G-enabled tech," said Dan Schieler, CEO, Rolling Wireless. "By continuing this work, we are solidifying our commitment to essential foundations of mobility and doing so with best-in-class technology solutions."

"WNC strives to provide 5G and C-V2X technology leadership, and we have a long-standing relationship with Qualcomm Technologies to deliver automotive communication modules," said Fayu Chen, Senior Vice President, WNC. "By utilizing Qualcomm Technologies' automotive platforms, we are able to advance the development and deployment of these technologies, so countries around the world can reap the benefits."

"ZTE and Qualcomm Technologies have a long-standing relationship in the automotive sector, helping each other advance technologies that are vital to the evolving transportation and automotive market," shared Mr. Bai Keke, General Manager of Mobile Internet Product, ZTE Corporation. "ZTE is committed to developing products to support 5G, as we believe the technology will have a profound impact in driver safety, traffic efficiency and push forward innovation for connected vehicles around the world."

Qualcomm companies entered the automotive business in early 2000's and Qualcomm Technologies was one of the first to provide 4G LTE solutions for connected vehicles in 2013. Over 150 million vehicles utilize Qualcomm® Automotive Wireless Solutions, with virtually all automobile manufacturers with connected car programs working with Qualcomm Technologies' solutions for advancements. These solutions include 5G, Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA), Gigabit LTE, C-V2X and Qualcomm® Car-to-Cloud services.

"Qualcomm Technologies' heritage as an innovative wireless technology company has empowered us to engineer 4G and 5G platforms that unlock the potential of connected transportation, as well as advanced infotainment and telematics systems, while delivering the promise of improved vehicle safety and autonomy," said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president & GM, automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "The growth in the number of automakers, Tier-1 and Tier-2 customers and technology companies tapping into Snapdragon 4G and 5G Automotive Platforms is a testament to our commitment to develop premium driving experiences for the next-generation car."

