Qualcomm to install Meta’s AI on phones starting next year

SAN DIEGO – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Meta are working to optimize the execution of Meta's Llama 2 large language models directly on-device – without relying on the sole use of cloud services. The ability to run generative AI models like Llama 2 on devices such as smartphones, PCs, VR/AR headsets, and vehicles allows developers to save on cloud costs, and to provide users with private, more reliable, and personalized experiences.

As a result, Qualcomm Technologies plans to make available on-device Llama 2-based AI implementations to enable the creation of new and exciting AI applications. This will allow customers, partners, and developers to build use cases, such as intelligent virtual assistants, productivity applications, content creation tools, entertainment, and more. These new on-device AI experiences, powered by Snapdragon®, can work in areas with no connectivity or even in airplane mode.

Meta and Qualcomm Technologies have a longstanding history of working together to drive technology innovation and deliver the next generation of premium device experiences. The Companies' current collaboration to support the Llama ecosystem span across research and product engineering efforts. Qualcomm Technologies' leadership in on-device AI uniquely positions it to support the Llama ecosystem. The Company has an unmatched footprint at the edge—with billions of smartphones, vehicles, XR headsets and glasses, PCs, IoT, and more, being powered by its industry-leading AI hardware and software solutions—enabling the opportunity for generative AI to scale.

Qualcomm Technologies is scheduled to make available Llama 2-based AI implementation on devices powered by Snapdragon starting from 2024 onwards. Developers can start today optimizing applications for on-device AI using the Qualcomm® AI Stack – a dedicated set of tools that allow to process AI more efficiently on Snapdragon, making on-device AI possible even in small, thin, and light devices.

Read the full press release here.



Qualcomm