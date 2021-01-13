Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Qualcomm buys Nuvia for $1.4B amid silicon industry upheaval

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 1/13/2021
Comment (0)

Qualcomm – the world's leading vendor of 5G silicon for devices – said it plans to spend a whopping $1.4 billion to buy a two-year-old startup called Nuvia. The acquisition is viewed as an important strategic maneuver by Qualcomm amid growing turmoil in the wider chipset industry.

Nuvia was founded in 2019 by a handful of top chipset executives from Apple and Google. Nuvia Co-Founder Gerard Williams is credited with helping to develop many of Apple's newest central processing units (CPUs), the brains powering some of the iPhone vendor's laptops and smartphones.

As noted by AnandTech, the CPU Nuvia has been building has been touted as able to "significantly outperform the competition both in raw performance and power efficiency once it came to market."

Qualcomm said it plans to insert Nuvia's CPU tech into its silicon products for smartphones, laptops, automobiles and other devices.

Data center aspirations

However, Nuvia had initially intended its CPU offerings for the data center market. That's noteworthy considering Qualcomm had previously attempted to sell its products into the data center market as well. The company largely abandoned that effort roughly two years ago.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Qualcomm has given no indication of reversing that decision following its acquisition of Nuvia.

Whether that might change is anyone's guess.

"With Nuvia's efforts in developing server processors, Qualcomm could combine this with its existing IP and engineering group to further advance into communications infrastructure and data center applications in the future," wrote analyst Jim McGregor of Tirias Research.

Qualcomm recently announced a major push into the market for 5G infrastructure equipment.

For its part, Qualcomm maintained that its acquisition of Nuvia would bolster its ongoing focus on the market for 5G. "Together [with Nuvia], we are very well positioned to redefine computing and enable our ecosystem of partners to drive innovation and deliver a new class of products and experiences for the 5G era," said Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon – the company's incoming CEO, in a statement.

In its release, Qualcomm touted support for its acquisition from customers ranging from Microsoft to LG.

The Arm angle

Aside from how Nuvia might aid Qualcomm's moves into new business areas, the transaction can also be viewed as a potential hedge against Nvidia's pending purchase of Arm. Technology from Arm is widely used inside the CPUs of vendors ranging from Apple to Qualcomm.

Nvidia, for its part, has promised to continue to license Arm's technology – but Qualcomm may have some concerns about that.

"This would give Qualcomm an important level of independence and safety in regards to their future product roadmaps – just in case Nvidia would make substantial changes to the CPU IP licensing model," wrote Andrei Frumusanu of AnandTech.

Upheaval in silicon

Nvidia's pending $40 billion purchase of Arm is just one of a growing number of massive transactions in the silicon space. For example, Advanced Micro Devices plans to purchase Xilinx for around $35 billion, while Analog Devices said it will buy Maxim Integrated Products for $20 billion.

Qualcomm itself has so far remained outside of those megadeals following the blockage of its proposed purchase of NXP by China and the halt of Broadcom's hostile takeover of Qualcomm by the US government.

Qualcomm's plan to buy Nuvia wasn't the only evidence of tumult in the silicon space Wednesday – Intel announced it would replace current CEO Bob Swan with VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger.

That front-office overhaul follows delays of Intel products and the company's loss of Apple's business for its desktop computers.

The appointment of Gelsinger brings a technologist back to the helm of Intel. Gelsinger was Intel's first CTO prior to joining VMware; Swan was Intel's CFO before becoming the company's CEO just two years ago.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
January 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
January 26, 2021 How to Harness 5G’s Edge Computing Power
February 4, 2021 Cable's Fiber Outlook – DAA and CIN Strategies
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Making sense of the latency alphabet soup By Matt Schmitt, Principal Architect, CableLabs
CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE