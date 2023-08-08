Project Nephio announces Release 1

SAN FRANCISCO – Project Nephio, an open source initiative of partners across the telecommunications industry working towards true cloud-native automation under the Linux Foundation, today announced the availability of its Release 1 (R1). Nephio R1 brings revolutionary advancements in deployment, life cycle management and scaling of telecom cloud infrastructure and network functions by using Kubernetes cloud native technologies and intent- based automation.

Nephio delivers carrier-grade, simple, open, Kubernetes-based cloud native intent automation and common automation templates that materially simplify the deployment and management of multi-vendor cloud infrastructure and network functions across large-scale edge deployments. It brings zero-touch provisioning of cloud infrastructure and network functions, which can offer increased network availability and resiliency while reducing maintenance downtime.

Since its launch in April 2022 in partnership with Google Cloud, cloud, telecom and network function providers have embraced Nephio by expanding the seed code provided by Google Cloud to deliver R1. The community is further committed to enhance Nephio with additional use cases in future releases.

Nephio R1 introduces features to empower telecoms to efficiently configure and manage cloud infrastructure and network functions using Kubernetes-based intent automation.

Release 1 highlights:

A framework to orchestrate cloud native network functions (CNF), infrastructure, and cross-domain lifecycle management

Core Nephio principles and Kubernetes integration with custom resource definitions (CRDs).

Enhanced user experience and sandbox environment.

New feature details:

Common configuration templates to provision and life-cycle management of cloud infrastructure, Kubernetes clusters, 5G network functions and network configurations

Gitops- based package management and scaled deployment using Kubernetes Resource Model (KRM) and Configuration as data (CaD)

Uniform Kubernetes CRD and operator-based deployment of multi-cloud infrastructure and multi-vendor network functions

Kubernetes- based Nephio control-plane which supports single pane of management of large scale deployments

Common set of user interface and APIs for integration with service orchestration layers

Multiple personas- based management and approval of configurations, and much more

Read the full press release here.



