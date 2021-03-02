Podcast: Orange injects AI and automation into supply chain management





Guillaume Freyburger, head of International Consulting Practice, and Dheeraj Saxena, global practice head of RPA for Orange Business Services, join the podcast to discuss how the service provider is using AI, automation and RPA to help customers improve the supply chain by addressing sustainability requirements, reducing risk and applying real-time data analytics.

"From our survey, we noted that 80% of the customers we interviewed are investing in digital technology to become a more sustainable business," said Freyburger. "It's becoming a reality now – maybe before it was more wishful thinking."

Freyburger and Saxena also discuss the results and key findings of a recent survey of 320 senior executives from multinational customers across 18 countries – the survey results were published in Orange's report on COVID-19's impact on supply chain management, which can be downloaded here.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading