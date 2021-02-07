Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Podcast: More pitches be crazy!

7/2/2021


Light Reading's editors are premium targets for PR firms and marketing experts all across the media landscape. But not all story ideas make it from the inbox to the front page.

Our roundup of near-miss pitches this time around includes some howlers for Father's Day, a racy tech support scheme and some canned comments about canned wines to watch with your favorite deep-cable dramatic movies.

Light Reading's Phil Harvey, Mike Dano, Fiona Graham and Kelsey Ziser have a good-natured discussion about whimsical gift ideas and far-out story pitches, and take a summertime dip into the pool of bad marketing ideas as they review some recent PR pitches that completely struck out.

You can find all of Light Reading's editorial and custom audio programs on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud or Spotify.

Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

