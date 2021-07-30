Podcast: Gary Bolton on training the next wave of fiber techs

Gary Bolton, president and CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association, discusses the newly launched Optical Telecom Installation Certification (OpTIC) program, a new training and certification curriculum for fiber techs in North America. With billions in government funding for broadband expansion arriving in the next few months, Bolton said, "We're not going to be able to get this money deployed unless we do something about workforce development."

This podcast was recorded on July 26 in the press room at the FiberConnect 2021 conference in Nashville.

