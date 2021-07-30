Podcast: Gary Bolton on training the next wave of fiber techs

Podcast: Gary Bolton on training the next wave of fiber techs7/30/2021
Gary Bolton, president and CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association, discusses the newly launched Optical Telecom Installation Certification (OpTIC) program, a new training and certification curriculum for fiber techs in North America. With billions in government funding for broadband expansion arriving in the next few months, Bolton said, "We're not going to be able to get this money deployed unless we do something about workforce development."
This podcast was recorded on July 26 in the press room at the FiberConnect 2021 conference in Nashville.
Related stories and podcasts:
- Did wireless win the battle over broadband symmetry?
- The great fiber buildout awaits
- Congress may ask for 100Mbit/s download speeds in 'underserved' areas
- Podcast: The Divide - Fiber Broadband Association's Gary Bolton on the 'good news, good news' for fiber
— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading