Plex taps Vionlabs to drive more personalization into the streaming experience

STOCKHOLM – Vionlabs, a leading provider of cognitive AI technology, has partnered with Plex, the free global streaming media platform, to enhance the viewing experience with more accurate and intuitive UX.

The partnership will see Vionlabs' technology integrated into Plex's streaming service, delivering enhanced viewing experiences for Plex's 16 million monthly active users worldwide.

The integration of Vionlabs' technology into Plex will allow users to enjoy an enriched viewing experience through features such as:

Fingerprint embedding that can be utilized by data scientists to innovate around personalization, content analysis, and more

30+ Predicted Genres for Plex to categorize each title that can be combined with other nuances in the data such as mood and keywords to create many micro-taste groups

Measurement of the emotion and mood of each scene or character with unprecedented accuracy and can recognize 65+ different mood Tags inside a single video file.

20+ Mood categories extracted by AI, allowing Plex to connect titles across different genres.

Classification of each Mood Tag into a more general category so that content will be accurately categorized.

1200+ descriptive keywords for the content story with weights reflecting the story of the content from different perspectives resulting in relevant keywords, describing the main topic or elements of the content. This allows Plex to create detailed personalization around topics, genres, and more, and significantly improves the search and discovery experience to keep the viewers engaged.

