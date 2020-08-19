Playlist: Light Reading's 'What's the Story?' podcast

If you ever wondered about what the editors in the Light Reading Network are writing about and why, we've got a podcast series that should help.

What's the Story?, a new podcast series from Light Reading, takes a step back from the most significant topics in telecom to tell you the latest news, how we got here, what it means and what to expect next.

Here are the most recent episodes in a SoundCloud playlist, so you can follow along as we go:

Here's a link to each individual episode:

We'll keep this page updated with fresh episodes and content every week so be sure to check back.