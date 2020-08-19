Playlist: Light Reading's 'What's the Story?' podcast

If you ever wondered about what the editors in the Light Reading Network are writing about and why, we've got a podcast series that should help.
What's the Story?, a new podcast series from Light Reading, takes a step back from the most significant topics in telecom to tell you the latest news, how we got here, what it means and what to expect next.
Here are the most recent episodes in a SoundCloud playlist, so you can follow along as we go:
Here's a link to each individual episode:
- Podcast: What's the story with 5G spectrum?
- Podcast: What's the story with Peacock?
- Podcast: What's the story with open RAN?
- Podcast: What's the story with cablecos?
- Podcast: What's the story with Huawei bans?
- Podcast: What's the story with SD-WAN?
- Podcast: What's the story with Dish Network?
- Podcast: What's the story with mobile data in Africa?
- Podcast: What's the story with HBO Max?
- Podcast: What's the story with Rakuten and 5G?
We'll keep this page updated with fresh episodes and content every week so be sure to check back.— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading