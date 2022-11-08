Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Orange VP on automating the API ecosystem

8/11/2022


DENVER – MEF Annual Members Event – Orange Business Services VP Franck Morales returns to the podcast to share how the service provider is utilizing MEF's Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs.

In addition to working to further automate transactions with other service providers and enterprise customers via the APIs, Morales said his role as a member of MEF's board provides him with the opportunity to help develop SD-WAN and SASE standards.

You can download an unedited transcript of the podcast here. If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this interview:

  • Orange's use of the MEF LSO APIs (00:23)
  • Development of SD-WAN and SASE standards (03:17)
  • New Integrated Trust Network (ITN) and blockchain groups (04:25)
  • How use of APIs improves automation of business functions (11:00)
  • New MEF security standard (16:27)
  • Standardized definition of SASE (17:20)

Related stories and links:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
