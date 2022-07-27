Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Ookla buys CellRebel for networking insights

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/27/2022
SEATTLE – Ookla®, a leader in global connectivity intelligence, has acquired CellRebel, an independent company focused on helping operators and other telecommunications companies improve mobile networks worldwide. Together, Ookla and CellRebel will bring enhanced consumer network experience insights to the global telecommunications marketplace.

"The complexity of modern networks demands diversified streams of data to fuel holistic insights on performance, quality, and accessibility," said Doug Suttles, founder and CEO of Ookla. "It is vital that we understand more about consumer experiences with networks, and CellRebel brings billions of daily data points with innovative analytical views to help fulfill this need worldwide."

Along with robust localized network experience data, CellRebel brings sophisticated data visualization capabilities to support mobile network performance and optimization use cases, and a host of novel real-world consumer experience measurements to Ookla's portfolio.

"We are beyond thrilled to join Ookla and their mission of improving connectivity for everyone," said Tibor Rathonyi, CellRebel's founder and CEO. "Ookla's brand, technology, and presence in the market, combined with CellRebel's advanced analytics use cases, mass-scale network quality measurements, and user experience data, will position us with must-have solutions for any telecom company building the networks of both the present and the future."

Ookla

