Omdia's Jennifer Clark on AI for UX

AUSTIN – Big 5G Event – Jennifer Clark, principal analyst for Omdia, explains how enterprises such as John Deere are using private 5G in manufacturing. Clark, who moderated a panel about AI, also discusses participants' thoughts on the industry's progress implementing the technology and how service providers can use it to improve user experience (UX).

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we cover:

John Deere's use of private 5G for agriculture and manufacturing use cases (00:30)

Overview of panel on AI (02:29)

How service providers can use AI to make their networks more efficient, agile and programmable (04:09)

