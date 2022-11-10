Omdia: No dominant chatbot players on the horizon

LONDON – The world's most lucrative AI business – Chatbots/Virtual Digital Assistants -- will remain a market served by a robust, diverse ecosystem of vendors. In a new report, Omdia suggests that contrary to a wide range of vendor assessments and traditional technology market trends, Chatbot/VDA solutions will not be dominated by a small number of big-name vendors.



Omdia notes other market trends shaping the trajectory for Chatbots/VDAs, including demand for increasingly sophisticated roles for chatbots, the rising importance of BPOs and SIs in the ecosystem and the legitimacy of messaging channels. "Chatbots & Virtual Digital Assistants 2022: Market Trajectory, Forecasts", examines all these issues and more. The report will help readers understand the rapidly shifting enterprise Chatbot/VDA market landscape by identifying key drivers and barriers, market trends, the dominant use cases, who the key players are, why they are so key, and what they see in the marketplace. It provides forecasts for Chatbot/VDA spend through 2026 with analysis by verticals and regions.

