Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
AfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAsia Tech 2020 Edge Computing
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

NTT revs up Indy 500 with AI and IoT

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 8/20/2020
Comment (0)

While fans won't be able to attend the Indianapolis 500 in-person this Sunday, NTT and Indycar are collaborating to deliver a new data experience via the 100-foot wide IMS Media Wall as well as a mobile app for fans to view live streams from the speedway. In addition, NTT's Accelerate Smart initiative aims to strengthen safety measures and improve data analytics for Indycar.

Indycar & NTT's data-driven speedway
NTT, the Official Technology Partner of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR's Brickyard 400, has been working with Indycar on its digital transformation on and off the speedway.

"Having a partner like NTT is so important because you bring other assets to the party," said Penske Corporation Chairman Roger Penske in a Zoom meeting this morning. "Every year we need to set the bar a little higher and the technology will take us to the next level."

NTT's Accelerate Smart initiative gathers data from sensors and micro data centers in designated areas through video and sound. The platform also draws from historical data including traffic, weather and social media, plus cognitive analytics and machine learning to identify normal patterns and alert authorities to any abnormalities that could indicate a safety threat to fans, drivers and Indycar staff.

In May, NTT launched this smart initiative in Las Vegas as part of its smart cities pilot program.

Collecting and analyzing data from IoT sensors also improves safety measures for Indycar drivers. "If we have an accident, we can go back and reframe that accident from beginning to end and that will help us improve safety," said Penske.

NTT recently developed a web app so Indycar staff, drivers, team members and race officials can comply with COVID-19 social distancing safety measures. App users fill out online questionnaires and a health assessment to receive a digital pass for entry into the speedway and paddock when combined with their credentials and temperature screenings.

"With the NTT smart platform … it's getting eyes in areas where we didn't have them before," said Rebecca Ruselink, chief information officer for Indycar. "It allows us to be more proactive as opposed to reactive." Ruselink said Indycar is working with NTT to identify a technology roadmap and implement additional social distancing safety measures, such as mobile ordering and cash-less transactions, for when fans are able to return to the speedway.

There's an app for that
Fans can't view the new IMS Media Wall in-person this year but can utilize NTT Data and Indycar's Mobile App for live in-car video feeds, recent news and schedules, driver information, scoring, on-board telemetry and more during the Indy 500 race.

The IMS Media Wall's high-resolution LED display nearly spans the length of the iconic Pagoda building and adds imagery to over 140 data points from each car, live feeds from the track and 3D visuals. NTT says it uses machine learning to identify where cars should be on the track and predict their next moves; AI data locates position battles – where cars close together are changing position – as well as stats such as fastest laps.

The Indy 500 typically draws 300,000 fans to its speedway, but this year only race officials, team members and speedway staff – amounting to about 2,500 people – will be on site for the 104th Indianapolis 500 event.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Leading Lights Awards
August 21, 2020,
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 25, 2020 5G: How Networking Got Its Groove Back
August 27, 2020 Improve Network Performance and Accelerate NFV Deployment
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 8, 2020 6GHz Band for 5G - Understand the Opportunities for Operators and Regulators
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei's Richard Liu: Build Deterministic Networking-Oriented 5G Core Network By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE