AI/Automation

Nokia to secure Dish's 5G network slices

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/7/2021
Comment (0)

DALLAS – Nokia today announced that DISH has selected Nokia's NetGuard solution to assist with securing the United States' first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G wireless network. This partnership will enable DISH to safeguard 5G network slices, which will be provisioned to support enterprise and wholesale customers.

Each 5G network slice can extend from the device through the radio, access, transport and core networks to each application server, and every path can be isolated and secured. Nokia's NetGuard Security suite will be deployed within a cloud-native environment to provide security services through slice-specific Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

DISH is deploying NetGuard to support the security orchestration, automation and response capabilities needed to rapidly scale its network and intelligently assess and resolve cyber incidents with minimal manual intervention.

DISH will support new business models with network slicing for both enterprise and wholesale customers. Nokia's NetGuard security operations enable DISH to efficiently and accurately respond to evolving security threats using automated tools, extended analytics, integrated collaboration processes and an optimized user experience.

Marc Rouanne, Chief Network Officer, DISH, said: "Secure network slicing is a key differentiator of DISH's 5G network, and as we deliver these capabilities to our customers, we will provide a new level of security for their services. Nokia delivers a suite of security tools needed to help our customers unleash the power of network slicing, giving them the security, speed and control they require for their businesses."

Raghav Sahgal, Cloud and Network Services President at Nokia, said: "Nokia is pleased to have been selected by DISH to secure its products and services. We recognize DISH's need to support its network assets and customers in a fully secure way. Nokia´s NetGuard security operations solutions are built for the new 5G architecture and to meet the performance demands of DISH's cloud-native network."

GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is Wi-Fi 6 enough? The need for intelligent management By Bill McFarland, CTO, Plume
Complementary security for Orange's Data and AI Ethics Council By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
All Guest Perspectives
