Nokia, partners stage 5G-powered metaverse demo

SYDNEY – Nokia, in collaboration with TPG Telecom and MediaTek, today showcased a ground-breaking live 360-degree video broadcast on the future of the Metaverse, enabled by Nokia 's state-of-the-art 5G Uplink Carrier Aggregation (CA) technology, TPG Telecom's commercial 5G network and MediaTek 's 5G mobile chipset technology. The demonstration highlighted how CA technology can transform the experience of watching TV, movies and sports, and took place at Nokia 's 5G Futures Lab, Sydney, Australia.

By combining two or more sub-6 GHz frequency bands, Nokia's CA technology delivers optimized 5G uplink speeds, enabling real-time transmission of high-quality 360-degree video. The demo utilized solutions from Nokia's latest energy-efficient AirScale portfolio including baseband, massive MIMO, and Remote Radio Head products, powered by its ReefShark chipset. MediaTek provided its 5G mobile platform using the MediaTek M80 5G modem, which has been incorporated into the Dimensity SoC series. The demo used the combination of a 15 MHz carrier on the 700 MHz band (n28) and a 90 MHz carrier on the 3.6 GHz band (n78) using Uplink Carrier Aggregation technology to achieve a peak uplink throughput of 159 Mbps.

During the demonstration, Leslie Shannon, Nokia's Head of Trend and Innovation Scouting gave a talk about the future of the Metaverse. The talk covered how 360-degree video livestreamed over 5G is a key component of some Industrial Metaverse experiences, allowing workers, for example, to view a remote location through a VR headset while remotely controlling a robot in that location doing a potentially dangerous job, such as handling explosives.

According to "The metaverse at work" study, an overwhelming 96 percent of respondents recognize the industrial metaverse's potential to mix physical and virtual use cases. They believe that the metaverse will bring additional innovative capabilities, allowing them to accelerate the deployment, adoption and monetization of Industry 4.0 for their businesses.

Read the full press release here.



