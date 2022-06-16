Nokia, LS Electric to collaborate on ICT solutions and new service models

SEOUL, South Korea – Nokia today announced that Nokia and LS ELECTRIC, one of South Korea’s biggest providers of electric power equipment and automation solutions, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop Information Communications Technology (ICT) based solutions for new service models. The two companies will collaborate to develop a model for factory automation, data center and Electric Vehicle (EV) charging services. Nokia and LS ELECTRIC will also explore 5G private wireless networks business opportunities as part of the agreement. The collaboration will enable LS ELECTRIC to modernize its infrastructure to provide market-leading solutions to its customers.

Industrial-grade Nokia private wireless solutions, Data Center Fabric and EV charging solutions with Nokia Data Marketplace, will be used by LS ELECTRIC to acquire new operational competencies. As part of the MoU, Nokia will provide technical information and solutions related to smart factory infrastructure, data center business and EV charging businesses to support implementation strategies.

Nokia has deployed mission-critical networks to more than 2,200 leading enterprise customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale, and public sector segments around the globe. It has also extended its expertise to more than 450 large private wireless customers worldwide across an array of sectors, and has been cited by numerous industry analysts as the leading provider of private wireless networking worldwide.

