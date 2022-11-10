Nokia launches app marketplace for broadband network automation

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia has today announced the launch of a marketplace for broadband network automation applications. Seven apps are available at launch, organized under the categories of Network Support, Network Insights and Network Automation. New apps and marketplace features will follow in 2023.

The 'Altiplano Application Marketplace' is named after Nokia's pioneering broadband network controller suite and will include Nokia and third party apps. Alongside the marketplace launch, Nokia is making available an 'Altiplano Developer Portal' which provides a software development kit (SDK) and virtual lab environment for developers to build and test apps.

Operators can self-develop and organize their own applications within the marketplace. They can also use the developer portal to customize their network operations tools, personalizing the user interface, customizing APIs, adding service profiles, and building their own network policies and automation workflows.

The marketplace will enable users to choose the automation tools from a digital storefront with ready-made applications. Apps will be curated by Nokia under three pillars. Network Support apps will be used by operators to maintain, troubleshoot and protect fixed networks through proactive monitoring, performance analysis and incident management. Network Insights apps will improve quality and service assurance with actionable insights that help operators to better optimize, plan and prevent. Network Automation apps will help automate and optimize the network, provide service and subscriber operations to increase operational efficiency and improve customer experience. All apps currently launched are from Nokia; third party apps will be added in 2023.

Read the full press release here.

