Nokia launches AI Maturity Assessment for telecom

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced the launch of its AI Maturity Assessment to help communication service providers (CSPs) better leverage autonomously driven software solutions that can reduce network congestion, improve network quality, and enhance the customer experience with new products and services.

The tool assesses where an operator stands against competitors in different markets and guides the operator to their own AI strategy and adoption. An assessment is based around a framework of eight dimensions – from AI strategy and autonomous operations to customer experience – and a further 67 sub-dimensions.

It provides an operator with a view of its maturity at each dimension and compares that against peers. It also maps out a CSP's path through five levels of automation, including the earliest, assisted, to the most advanced, zero-touch, at which stage automated, intent-driven AI capabilities can predict network faults and issues, and deliver network optimization decisions with closed-loop learning.

With Nokia partnering with CSPs in their AI transformation journey, CSPs can get a clear understanding about which AI solutions can benefit their network environment in the short, medium, and long-term. It is also intended to steer CSPs away from taking a 'wait and watch' approach, which carries the risk of being left behind by competitors and missing out on the benefits that AI can bring.

