Nokia, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison launch managed SD-WAN

JAKARTA, Indonesia – Nokia and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) today announced that they have deployed Indonesia's first Nuage Networks from Nokia Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solution for Paragon Tech to help them achieve operational simplicity and improve total cost of ownership. As part of the initiative, Nuage Networks and IOH deployed a managed SD-WAN solution in Paragon Tech's branches and hub sites, allowing Paragon Tech to use automation to simplify its operations and centrally monitor applications while bringing down operational expenditure.

Like many enterprises, Paragon Tech has embraced cloud services to transform their digital services infrastructure to support the global marketplace. To drive efficiencies across all business locations, Paragon Tech engaged with IOH to implement a new generation WAN that would provide the business agility, resiliency and application awareness, with SD-WAN being the globally accepted go-to technology for enterprise branch and cloud networking.

With SD-WAN, IOH offers enterprises like Paragon Tech the managed WAN services virtually over any kind of IP connection, making it possible for the enterprises to choose the fixed or mobile connection that suits them best. Coupled with centrally controlled service management, IOH and Paragon Tech can deploy a software-based wide area network that is in lockstep with the changing IT and business needs of their growing organization. With IOH managed SD-WAN from Nuage Networks, the Paragon Tech network adapts immediately with the agility needed for the fast-changing needs of the business.

