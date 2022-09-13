Nokia deploys AVA AI software to help NTT DOCOMO enhance 5G network planning

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has deployed its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Radio Frequency (RF) capacity planning software for NTT DOCOMO Inc. to help the Japanese operator efficiently roll out its 5G network and to speed up radio frequency planning.

The AI RF capacity planning solution is part of Nokia's AVA* software offering that delivers "intelligence everywhere." It was customized based on DOCOMO's requirements and can predict RF capacity of 4G cells from BTS performance data; and simulate the best candidate locations of 5G cell and RAN hardware to meet required area capacity.

The software supports DOCOMO's ongoing work to achieve a clearer understanding of where its network is starting to get congested and where to plan network upgrades to prevent capacity bottlenecks.

