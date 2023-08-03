Nokia AVA software to support smart city buildout

CAIRO – Nokia today announced that its innovative OSS/BSS software solutions have been selected by Orange and the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) company owned by the Egyptian government to deliver a wide range of retail and wholesale services for the New Administrative Capital city. Nokia AVA products, including its operations and monetization software, will be used by the Administrative Capital for Urban Development of Egypt (ACUD) to enable customers to order, activate and pay for utilities and data center services.

Deployment of Nokia's innovative software solutions is part of the Service Provider-as-a-Partner (SPaaP) collaboration with Orange Egypt and Orange Business Services. The deployment is expected to be completed by the beginning of 2023. Nokia AVA software will provide "Intelligence Everywhere" to help ACUD deliver new and innovative Internet of Things (IoT) use cases to residential and enterprise users.

ACUD is a new smart city being developed about 60 km outside Cairo. The city is envisioned to reach up to seven million inhabitants in the next 10 years. It will have around 2.5 million IoT devices and the largest certified tiered data center in Africa. Egypt's New Administrative Capital will allow the users to benefit from an end-to-end online cycle for procuring, activating and payment for utilities, internet and data center services for enterprise subscribers.

The solution includes Nokia Converged Charging, Mediation and Digital Operations software. AVA software solution will help ACUD efficiently manage data center services to enterprises, IoT services, and wholesale connectivity for residential and enterprise users.

Nokia's software is complemented by Cerillion's BSS product suite, which provides an open and standards-based solution coupled with its highly experienced delivery team for this complex retail and wholesale solution.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia