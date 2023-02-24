ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced that its AVA for Energy SaaS solution, based on a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) delivery model, has been chosen by O2 Telefónica Germany to strengthen the operator's energy efficiency efforts across the Nokia radio access network.

Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS automatically monitors network traffic patterns in order to allow operators to throttle back connectivity resources, like base stations, during low usage periods, enabling reductions in power usage. The technology pursues the claim that mobile customers will not notice any difference in terms of network quality despite these active energy-saving measures.

The solution is consumed purely on demand through a subscription, eliminating large up front capital expenditure and avoiding the need to perform on-site software maintenance and updates.

It continually monitors network performance to ensure that energy saving measures do not have any adverse impact on the quality of service for O2 Telefónica Germany subscribers. Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS can realize around a two-fold energy saving compared to non-AI systems that perform temporary network resource shutdowns based on fixed schedules.

Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS allows operators to locate network anomalies and benchmark the energy efficiency of passive infrastructure, such as batteries and air conditioning units that can account for up to 20 percent of overall energy consumption.

In its test of Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS, O2 Telefónica Germany realized significant energy savings by automatically switching off unused Radio Access Network resources, while maintaining the customer experience.

