Nokia and John Nurminen Foundation partner to protect biodiversity in the Baltic Sea

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia has today announced a new collaboration with the John Nurminen Foundation to protect the Baltic Sea and support the regeneration of a healthy biodiverse ecosystem. This activity is in line with Nokia's recently announced enhanced Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, as well as a broader longstanding commitment to advancing the role of technology in combatting climate change and minimizing environmental impacts.

Nokia has committed to a three-year collaboration with the John Nurminen Foundation at a time when the Baltic Sea faces innumerable challenges. As a shallow inland sea, discharges of nitrogen and phosphorous from the surrounding area risk damaging eutrophication*, affecting oxygen levels and biodiversity within the local environment. Climate change can affect this cycle even further.

The John Nurminen Foundation has been working since 1992 on improving understanding of the Baltic Sea and highlighting the risks that it faces, running a series of projects to improve the quality of the water, reducing the nutrient load, and associated environmental problems like eutrophication and nature loss.

Nokia is focused on the role its products play in solving some of the world's most pressing challenges, using connectivity and digitalization to restore stalled productivity, provide inclusive access to opportunity and relieve pressure on the environment and natural ecosystems.

5G, sensors, analytics and other advanced technologies will play an increasingly critical role in supporting the conservation and sustainability of our natural environment by providing immediate up-to-date and constant information on the status of the environment whether on land or in the sea. Working in partnership with the John Nurminen Foundation provides the opportunity to explore that role further.

