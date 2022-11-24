Nokia and Du enable zero-touch access with SDAN

DUBAI – Nokia today announced it is deploying Software Defined Access Networks (SDAN) for du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), to enable zero-touch network operations. The three-year project is built on the two companies' long-term relationship that brings world-class technologies to the UAE.

As one of the first operators in the Middle East to deploy zero-touch networking, du is accelerating innovation and deployment of new and innovative services on du's existing fiber broadband network. Using Nokia's innovative Altiplano cloud platform, the evolution towards a virtualized network environment provides du with the network intelligence, automation and control the company needs to support emerging new use cases such as 5G backhaul, augmented reality, virtual reality, cloud gaming and network slicing for enterprise.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia