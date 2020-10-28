Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Ecosystem
Events Archives
5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

No news is good news: CBRS players report no interference

News Analysis Martha DeGrasse, Contributor, Light Reading 10/28/2020
Comment (0)

It's been nine months since the FCC opened the 3.5GHz CBRS spectrum band to full commercial operations, enabling government entities and commercial interests to share valuable midband spectrum. And so far there appear to have been zero instances of commercial networks interfering with the US Navy or any other incumbent user of the spectrum band.

Meaning, the first-in-the-world spectrum-sharing technology used in the CBRS spectrum band appears to be working.

"We did not receive reports of interference from any federal or commercial incumbents," said Federated Wireless CTO Kurt Schaubach. Federated is one of several companies that operate the Spectrum Access System (SAS) that coordinates sharing in the band.

Dave Wright, who heads up spectrum policy and standards for CommScope and is president of the CBRS Alliance trade group, reported similar findings. "There have been no reports of interference to incumbents and we have no reason to believe they will be at any risk of interference as deployments increase," he said.

The FCC – the US government agency that oversees all commercial spectrum usage – did not dispute the assertions. However, an FCC representative noted in an emailed statement that the agency's job is not to review or act upon every report made to every SAS. Instead, its role is to require that every CBRS radio user work with one of the band's SAS providers.

Usage of the CBRS band is divided into three groups: Incumbent users are at the top, followed by those who have paid for Priority Access Licenses (PALs), and then those who use the spectrum without a license. The FCC allocates at least 80MHz of CBRS spectrum for General Authorized Access (unlicensed) use in every location, unless incumbents are already using the spectrum there.

Thus, it appears SAS vendors and others using the spectrum have been able to keep everyone in their lane. And that could pave the way for sharing in other spectrum bands.

Safety first

From a national security standpoint, the most important users of CBRS spectrum are US Navy radar operators. For that reason, every SAS must include access to an Environmental Sensing Capability (ESC), which comprises a set of sensors deployed along the US coastline to securely detect incumbent use. The ESC sends this information to SAS providers so that they can reroute users in the band if necessary. Every SAS must include an ESC as part of its solution, either owned or licensed. Google and CommScope are sharing an ESC; Federated has its own.

Companies using CBRS spectrum need to pay the SAS providers, usually on a per-radio basis. They generally pay less for CBRS Category A radios, meant for indoor use with a shorter range, than they do for longer-range Category B radios. Not all CBRS radios currently work with all Spectrum Access Systems, so to some extent the choice of radio vendor determines the choice of SAS.

The FCC recently conducted an auction of PAL CBRS licenses, with Verizon, Dish Network, Comcast and Charter walking away with the most valuable licenses.

— Martha DeGrasse, special to Light Reading. Follow her @mardegrasse

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 29, 2020 Edge Cloud - Monetizing Your Beachfront Property
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 10, 2020 2020 Open RAN Operator Survey: Measuring Progress and Looking Ahead to Open RAN at Scale
November 11, 2020 The Enterprise Edge: Extending the Cloud Everywhere
November 11, 2020 Network Disaggregation at the Edge With the Open SD-Edge Platform
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Why Containerized Probes Are Needed for In-Depth Subscriber Analytics and Advanced Troubleshooting for 5G By Michal Fridman, VP Marketing and Business Development, Radcom
Building Safe, Productive Workspaces in the Office and at Home By Leonard Callejo, Director, Online Marketing, Cisco Webex.com
Huawei Launches All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Intelligent Experiences Unlock New Value By Huawei
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE