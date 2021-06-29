Mobileum buys Niometrics for network analytics

CUPERTINO, Calif. – Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, and testing and monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Niometrics, a provider of deep network analytics. The acquisition expands Mobileum's actionable analytics platform with customer discovery, engagement, and experience capabilities, enabling Communications Service Providers ("CSPs") to identify new revenue streams and to improve customer experience across the entire customer lifecycle.

Mobileum's Active Intelligence platform is a leading telecom-focused analytics technology that supports roaming, network services, security, risk management, and testing.

The acquisition of Niometrics will enrich Mobileum's existing solutions with deep network analytics and applied Machine Learning, while expanding its portfolio with customer intelligence solutions. Mobileum's expanded platform will provide deeper network insights, a 360-degree customer view, and enhanced data privacy control, to accelerate growth and improve customer retention. The two companies have already won contracts together and have experience integrating their products to solve high-impact customer use cases.

"The addition of Niometrics to Mobileum's portfolio further reinforces our strategy to provide telecom operators an end-to-end analytics engine that not only strengthens their network and interconnection and assures their business, but that also provides them with the network intelligence required to grow revenues and improve customer experience as they rollout 5G and evolve their business. Niometrics' proven technology and respected team of industry experts make this acquisition a perfect fit to accelerate Mobileum's growth strategy," commented Bobby Srinivasan, CEO of Mobileum.

"Communications service providers have unrivaled direct access to customer preferences, data consumption and loyalty trends. With the analytical horsepower to leverage these data points, CSPs can now take these insights to segment their marketing and sales, personalize end-user engagement, build new digital partnerships, and monetize data – while coping with all the privacy and data protections in place. By combining our product portfolios, we will be able to provide CSPs unique insights at every customer touchpoint and make sure that they are able to consistently exceed customer experience and service performance expectations," commented Kostas Anagnostakis, CEO of Niometrics.

The Niometrics' Deep Network Analytics platform ("DNA"), which includes real-time data analytics, advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, and Deep Packet Inspection ("DPI") capabilities, will now become part of Mobileum's Active Intelligence platform. Active Intelligence will provide the critical insights that carriers need for network operations, roaming, business assurance, testing, service assurance and customer engagement.

Based in Singapore, Niometrics' 150+ employees will join Mobileum, strengthening Mobileum's global team of more than 1,800 employees, and growing its engineering hub in Asia. This acquisition will further expand the capacity to serve Mobileum's more than 900 telecom customers. After closing this acquisition, 9 out of 10 telecom operators will rely on Mobileum solutions.

