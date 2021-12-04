Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN World Digital Conference Cloud Native World Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Microsoft gets Nuanced in $19.7B voice-rec buy

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 4/12/2021
Comment (0)

It is the disease of not listening that I am troubled with, said Falstaff and Satya Nadella.

And so Microsoft has today become a bit more Nuanced, buying the maker of the Dragon voice-recognition software for $19.7 billion in its second-largest acquisition yet.

With more and more meetings happening online, and its flashier rival Zoom offering integrated transcription with Otter, Microsoft clearly sought a dance partner for Teams.

Nuance also is a big player in the health care transcription market, which oddly seems to be booming at the moment. Right now, 77% of US hospitals and a half million doctors use Nuance's Dragon Medical One platform.

Microsoft and greater Boston-based Nuance have already worked together in digitizing health records since 2019.

"AI is technology's most important priority, and healthcare is its most urgent application," Nadella said on Twitter.

Seen one shop, seen the mall

Among Microsoft's big-ticket purchases, this trails only LinkedIn, for $26 billion in 2016.

Eleventh-hour speculation had Redmond valuing Mark Benjamin's tech company of 7,000 at a mere $16 billion. (The extra $3.7 billion represents Nuance's net debt, which Microsoft acquires.)

Benjamin remains Nuance's CEO, reporting to Scott Guthrie, Microsoft's executive VP for cloud and AI.

And Nadella doesn't seem to be waiting for all the shops to reopen for his spending spree.

Last month, Microsoft bought games company ZeniMax for $7.5 billion, the same price it paid for code repository GitHub two years ago.

"And y'all thought Bethesda was expensive," said one Xbox player on Twitter. (ZeniMax is the popular game publisher's parent.)

Redmond is now in talks to buy the communications app Discord, and has also been reportedly running the rule over TikTok and Pinterest.

Part of the reason for the shopping spree is Microsoft's avoidance of the Big Tech backlash that has kept Google and Facebook from making big acquisitions.

Beyond recognition

Nuance also licenses its voice recognition tech to Apple for Siri.

But up until last March, Nuance seemed to have been flagging. Its revenues hit $2 billion in 2018 but since then have fallen by a quarter, to $1.5 billion last year.

It made $29 million of overall profit last year, after a few years of losses.

As its revenues dropped over each of the last two years, Nuance spun off or sold many of its units in an attempt to rebuild its fortunes around cloud-based voice recognition systems for health care.

Of Nuance's 2020 revenues, 62% came from health care.

You must have called a thousand times

From Clippy to Cortana (removed from iOS and Android just this month), Microsoft's personal assistants have never quite taken over the world.

For all that, Microsoft has quite a bit of brainpower in the area of natural language processing AI.

Want to know more about AI and automation? Check out our dedicated AI and automation channel here on
Light Reading.

So Nuance might help Microsoft in its new-look goals of working conversational AI into its more enterprise-focused offerings, and Microsoft's Cloud for Healthcare especially, which launched last October.

All this gives Microsoft a bigger piece of a broader voice recognition market which is predicted to reach $2.7 billion by 2027.

The all-cash deal is expected to complete this year.

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 22, 2021 Exceeding Expectations in 5G mmWave: How Far Can We Go?
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Upgrading to ATSC 3.0 and Streaming Video
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to Right-Size Your Network Operations With Converged SDN Transport By Donyel Jones-Williams, Director, Mass Scale Infrastructure Campaign & Product Marketing, Cisco
A Big Technology Boost Is Coming to Telecom By Sandro Tavares, Director, Telecom Systems Marketing, Dell
5G Evolution Outlook: Innovation Trends That Will Transform Beyond 2025 By Huawei
5G Has Arrived. What Now? By Sarit Assaf, General Manager, Portfolio & Cloud, Technology Division, Amdocs
Building a Network as Fast as the Future By Kevin Delaney, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Supporting cable technicians today and tomorrow By Robin Fenton, Vice President, Membership & Learning Operations, SCTE
Four ways to unlock more B2B opportunities and 5G value By Haifa El Ashkar, Executive Director, Corporate Strategy, CSG
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE