Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Microsoft CEO gushes about AI as he prepares to ax 10,000 jobs

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Artificial intelligence (AI) appears a lot more valuable to Microsoft than the real thing. Just a few lines after enthusing about "advances in AI," CEO Satya Nadella got around to the main purpose of his memo – informing staff that 10,000 of them at Microsoft would be jobless by the end of March. This is all while Microsoft reportedly plans a $10 billion investment in ChatGPT, the poster boy of "generative" AI. One way or another, the robots may be stealing the jobs.

Tactful, Nadella's memo is not, but most of its details are unsurprising after all the speculation about layoffs at the Seattle-based software giant. The cuts will result in a one-off charge of $1.2 billion at Microsoft due to severance costs, the removal of desk space and what Nadella calls "changes to our hardware portfolio," which has prompted further speculation about where the ax will fall.

Cuts would represent about 4.5% of Microsoft's headcount at the end of June, when it employed 221,000 people worldwide, according to its last annual results filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That looks hefty considering Microsoft grew sales and reported nearly $18 billion in net profit for the July-to-September quarter.

Microsoft is the latest Big Tech company to announce layoffs. (Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar / Alamy Stock Photo)
Microsoft is the latest Big Tech company to announce layoffs.
(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar / Alamy Stock Photo)

Yes, higher costs meant that was 14% less than Microsoft made exactly one year earlier. But Microsoft is not in the same funk as Meta, whose profits halved for the same quarter after advertising sales fell. Despite this, Nadella is cutting almost the same number of jobs. In November, Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's CEO, warned that 11,000 would ultimately go.

All that said, Microsoft will presumably still have north of 210,000 employees when the heads have stopped rolling. This would be roughly 31,000 more than it had in June 2021 and 48,000 more than the number in June 2020. It is not the only tech giant to have added tens of thousands of people to its workforce amid the pandemic. Amazon finished July with more than 1.6 million employees, up from fewer than 800,000 two years earlier. Facebook had grown from about 45,000 in 2019 to 87,000 when Zuckerberg announced cuts. Between 2019 and 2021, headcount at Google rose by 37,600, to 156,500.

Risky business

Spending cuts would obviously support a splurge on OpenAI, ChatGPT's developer, as AI excitement mounts. But the move would be risky. One of Microsoft's apparent goals with ChatGPT is to integrate its functionality with Office applications and Bing. Microsoft's search engine would then be in a much stronger position to challenge Google, the search engine supremo, or so the theory goes. Not everyone is convinced.

"I continue to think that there is no way that ChatGPT is in a position to replace Google anytime soon," said Richard Windsor, an analyst with Radio Free Mobile, in a blog. ChatGPT is not only "very effective at spreading untruths and misinformation," he writes, but also "needs its data to be frozen in time in order to work properly, which is useless for search." Nor does it have any ability "to deal with the long tail," according to Windsor.

In a separate blog, he interprets "changes to our hardware portfolio" to mean cuts at the unit responsible for HoloLens, Microsoft's contribution to the world of virtual or augmented reality goggles. This is a bad omen for the metaverse and Microsoft's ambitions in that space. As Windsor points out, it also raises questions about the $69 billion bid for gaming company Activision Blizzard, positioned by Microsoft as a building block for the metaverse.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Microsoft will continue to hire in "strategic areas," Nadella insisted. His immediate mission, as he describes it, is to "align our cost structure with our revenue and where we see customer demand." Today, that might not be in the metaverse, but it's most certainly in the cloud, where Microsoft's various activities generated revenues of $25.7 billion for the July-to-September quarter, up 24% year-on-year.

Nadella's big priority, though, is no secret. As he explains in the opening paragraph of his memo, "the next major wave of computing is being born with advances in AI, as we're turning the world's most advanced models into a new computing platform." For anyone with AI expertise, the outlook is rosy – until the machines start programming themselves.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE