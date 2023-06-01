Maxar Technologies buys Aurora Insight

Aurora Insight has been acquired by Maxar Technologies after Maxar announced a strategic investment into the company roughly a year ago.

A Maxar official confirmed the purchase to Light Reading. "Aurora Insight's radio frequency (RF) spectrum mapping capabilities are a natural complement to Maxar's best-in-class geospatial data and AI analytics solutions, enabling us to deliver an industry-leading multisource GEOINT solution for government and commercial missions," wrote the company official in response to questions from Light Reading.

Maxar did not respond to follow-up questions, including whether the company will conduct any layoffs due to the acquisition.

According to Crunchbase, Aurora Insight launched in 2016 and raised a total of around $19 million in funding. It initially offered technology to track wireless network buildouts via transmissions in various spectrum bands, and subsequently expanded that to services stretching from network planning to network infrastructure tracking.

Aurora Insight is the latest wireless network monitoring company to be acquired. Ookla acquired Mosaik in 2018 and RootMetrics in 2021. Meanwhile, Comlinkdata acquired Tutela in 2019 and Opensignal in 2021. And Accenture bought umlaut in 2021.

