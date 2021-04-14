Masergy amps up AIOps service for enterprises

Masergy has updated its AIOps service to provide enterprise and SMB customers with more network visibility, troubleshooting and automation capabilities, and also to improve cloud application performance.

"Masergy created the industry's first AI-based network intelligence service that analyzes the network and makes recommendations to enhance reliability," said Terry Traina, CTO of Masergy, in a statement.

Initially launched in November 2019, the MSP's AIOps feature acts as a "digital assistant" for network, security and application optimization, and is a complementary service for Masergy customers. Masergy says the latest update to its AIOps service utilizes AI and ML to improve performance of software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and automates IT processes.

"At Masergy, we believe that AIOps is going to completely revolutionize business in the same way that desktop computing did in the 1980's, or the Internet did in the early 2000's," Ray Watson, vice president of innovation for Masergy, told Light Reading. "The reason I can speak with such certainty about this is because we are already seeing how AIOps can completely transform analytics, prediction and even action."



(Source: Masergy) Click here for a larger version of this image of Masergy's customer dashboard.(Source: Masergy)

Customers can view their network status at different premise locations via a dashboard that provides indicators of network performance in green, yellow and red to alert IT teams of potential problem areas, such as Shadow IT security threats. Providing a clear picture of network and application performance coupled with the ability to make real-time changes is particularly useful to SMBs, which often face budget constraints and have less in-house IT and cybersecurity staff than larger enterprises.

"Unplanned downtime is still largely due to manual processes and human error. AIOps eliminates these challenges, revolutionizing IT operations," said Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst of ZK Research, in a statement. "The value of Masergy's AIOps stems from its ability to evaluate bandwidth usage patterns, identify anomalies and predict outages, all within a fully managed SD-WAN or SASE service. It's unique because it's native to the network and security platform, offering prediction and propensity features."

Additional capabilities that Masergy added to its AIOps service include the ability to:

Isolate and identify the source of application performance problems;

Forecast the impact of applications on bandwidth and network capacity, and the ability to examine specific latency, jitter and packet loss statistics; and

Provide proactive predictions, recommendations and alerts for application bandwidth usage and potential outages.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading